Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Vehicle chase leads to officer-involved shooting

No officers from either department injured
Investigators examine truck involved in shooting.
Investigators examine truck involved in shooting.(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas police departments were involved in a shooting this morning after a chase took place from White Oak to Longview.

The Texas Municipal Police Association posted on their Facebook that an attorney with the organization is responding to an Officer-Involved shooting with members of the Longview Police Department and White Oak Police Department after a chase. One suspect has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Texas Rangers are currently on the scene at Highway 31 and Loop 281. Details are limited at this time. We are still waiting to learn what started the chase. We do know that no officers were injured in the shooting according to the Facebook post. We will keep you updated as we learn more throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This 10-inch pot is really heavy!
East Texas Kitchen Care: Hacks to bring your rusty cast iron back to life
The park, located at 455 Shiloh Rd in Tyler, has been damaged by vandals and officials are...
Vandals break pieces of all-accessible playground equipment at Southside Park in Tyler
Christian Navon Whitney-Polk
Tyler man arrested in connection with Gentry Parkway murder
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break
Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Christian Navon Whitney-Polk
Tyler man arrested in connection with Gentry Parkway murder
Hallsville martial arts championship
Hallsville martial arts championship showcases competitors from beginners to black belts
Monster Truck Wars visited East Texas on Saturday, and a Sabine High School graduate is one of...
Sabine High School graduate competes in Monster Truck Wars
“We are thankful that the injuries weren’t more serious given the damage done to the vehicles.”
Panola County deputies injured after crash on Highway 315