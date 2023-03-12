Vehicle chase leads to officer-involved shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas police departments were involved in a shooting this morning after a chase took place from White Oak to Longview.

The Texas Municipal Police Association posted on their Facebook that an attorney with the organization is responding to an Officer-Involved shooting with members of the Longview Police Department and White Oak Police Department after a chase. One suspect has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Texas Rangers are currently on the scene at Highway 31 and Loop 281. Details are limited at this time. We are still waiting to learn what started the chase. We do know that no officers were injured in the shooting according to the Facebook post. We will keep you updated as we learn more throughout the day.

