Tyler man arrested in connection with Gentry Parkway murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused in a Tyler murder has been arrested after nearly a year on the run.

Judicial records show Christian Navon Whitney-Polk, 20, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday. KLTV is still working to find out the details of the arrest.

Last March, police said they believe Anthony Wilson, 53, was killed inside a home along West Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Wilson’s body was later found in a heavily wooded area south of East Duncan Street. Timothy Jones, 27, was arrested shortly after the murder, but Whitney-Polk remained at large, until now.

Tonight, both men are in the Smith County Jail, charged with murder. Bond for the murder charges has been set at $2 million each.

