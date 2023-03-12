Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke will play in the first Final Four to take place under the new world of “name, image and likeness” endorsements in college sports. It allows college players to earn money through endorsements. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team officially made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 as a No. 7 seed.

The Aggies will take on No. 10 Penn State in a first-round matchup this Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Tip-off is set for 8:55 p.m. (CT) on TBS. They are in the Midwest Region with Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Kansas City.

This is Texas A&M’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Buzz Williams era. The Aggies (25-9, 15-3) finished second in the SEC. They advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship game and fell to Alabama 82-63. The Crimson Tide is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

TEXAS A&M NCAA NOTABLES

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams will be taking his third different team to the NCAA Tournament. He also took Marquette (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013) and Virginia Tech (2017, 2018, 2019) to the NCAA Tournament.
  • The 2022-23 Aggies will be Williams’ ninth team advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
  • Williams holds a 10-8 record in the NCAA Tournament.
  • The Aggies will play as the No. 7 seed for the third time in program history. A&M was a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2011.
  • Texas A&M will be making its 15th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as the Aggies hold a 13-15 record in the big dance.
  • A&M’s NCAA appearances (15): 1951, 1964, 1969**, 1975, 1980**, 1987, 2006*, 2007**, 2008*, 2009*, 2010*, 2011*, 2016**, 2018, 2023 (* 2nd round / ** Sweet Sixteen)
  • A&M’s tournament seeding history: #3 (2007, 2016), #5 (2010), #6 (1980), #7 (2011, 2018, 2023), #9 (2008, 2009), #12 (1987, 2006)
  • Texas A&M leads the all-time series with Penn State 4-0 with the last meeting coming in 2017.

TICKET INFORMATION

The individual school ticket allotments for the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament are extremely limited. Donors and season ticket holders who submitted a request for NCAA tournament tickets through the 12th Man Foundation will receive an email confirming whether their ticket requests have been fulfilled or not based on availability and priority point rank.

A limited number of NCAA student tickets will be available for purchase for the 1st and 2nd rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in (insert city, state).

For more information or to purchase student tickets, please contact the 12th Man Foundation at 888-992-4443 or tickets@12thmanfoundation.com. The deadline to purchase student tickets is Monday, March 13, at 12 noon. All others are encouraged to visit https://aggi.es/2oZ5AWV for ticket availability.

