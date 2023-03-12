Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a few overnight thunderstorms moved through the northern counties of East Texas, we’re starting the morning off with wet road, isolated to scattered showers/areas of light right, and cooling temperatures. A cold front is slowly moving through the area today, and will contribute to a split in temperatures this morning and this afternoon. Those behind the front will start the day in the 50s, while those ahead of the front are in the 60s and 70s. This afternoon, high temperatures will be a spread of upper 50s to low 70s; cooler north, warmer south. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today, but clear some as we move into the evening hour. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, temperatures dropping into the mid 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, chance for showers/light rain. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies turning mostly sunny. High temperatures in the 60s.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures stay cool for the next week, highs in the 50s, 60s, and low 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday (St. Patrick’s Day). Questions remain about next weekend’s forecast, specifically if we’ll see a freeze. As of this morning, I am not forecasting a freeze, but I do expect lows in the 30s. As we get closer to next weekend we’ll have a better idea of what to expect.

Have a blessed Sunday and a great week!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.