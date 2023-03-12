Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chandler Chamber of Commerce holds 15th annual awards ceremony

Rick Ford, executive director of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, said the proceeds from the auctions will go towards scholarships for Brownsboro High School seniors.
This year’s theme was The Wild Wild West. The event included entertainment, along with live and silent auctions.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Chandler Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards ceremony Saturday night at the Eagles Nest Reserve.

The chamber recognized members of the community with awards such as Teacher of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Business of the Year.

The proceeds from the auctions will benefit Brownsboro ISD seniors.

“This is the first year we have had entertainment,” said Rick Ford, executive director of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. “We usually have it at a local church, but it got so big last year. We had 200 people, and it was full, so we have 350 coming tonight.”

Some of the auction items included garden tools, hair essentials, a bounce house and tickets to sports games.

Special guest artist Don Louis and the Drifting Sage Band presented live entertainment.

