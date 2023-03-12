3 charged in connection with shooting Saturday night near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting took place at a location on Old New Harmony Road, causing what authorities described as a “chaotic scene.” Five guns were confiscated, and three suspects were detained.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting that took place on CR 46 (Old New Harmony Road) at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find people everywhere in a chaotic scene, Public Information Officer Larry Christian said. The officers had to call for backup, and authorities from the constable’s office and DPS responded, according to Christian.

Two people were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries: one was released from the hospital last night, while the second is still hospitalized, Christian said.

Five firearms were recovered from three people, all of whom have been detained and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as deadly conduct.

Sir Ricardel Ortiz, 29; Israel Allen Ortiz, 27; and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock, 26, all of Tyler, were booked into the Smith County Jail. Each posted $20,000 bond and was released the same day.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.