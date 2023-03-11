Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Vandals break pieces of all-accessible playground equipment at Southside Park in Tyler

Signs were also pulled up and thrown over a bridge into a creek
The park, located at 455 Shiloh Rd in Tyler, has been damaged by vandals and officials are...
The park, located at 455 Shiloh Rd in Tyler, has been damaged by vandals and officials are looking for those responsible.(Tyler Parks and Recreation on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Southside Park in Tyler, completed with all-accessible playground equipment for kids with various special mobility needs, has been damaged by vandalism, according to the Tyler Department of Parks and Rec.

Southside Park is located just south of the intersection of Shiloh Road and Donnybrook Avenue. The popular park features picnic areas, restrooms, pavilions, a large playground area, and hike and bike trails. New ADA accessible playground equipment was installed in 2019 thanks to Tyler Area Ambucs. You can watch our story about that installation here.

In January 2023, the men’s bathrooms were damaged by vandals. Unfortunately, this week, some of the new playground equipment for the kids with mobility issues was damaged and signage was thrown over the bridge into the creek. Trash cans were overturned, and garbage was scattered around the park, according to the post on Tyler Parks and Rec’s social media page.

“This playground took a long time to build and was only able to happen with many community partners and sponsors! To fix the broken pieces will not be cheap and to clean up the park was very time consuming. We hope to find those responsible for the damages but it will take the community to help us,” they wrote to close the post.

Caption

If you have any information about who may have done this damage or have video of it, call Tyler Parks and Rec at 903-531-1370 or the City of Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

PREVIOUS: Below is the video of the vandalism of the bathrooms at Southside Park in January.

Multiple City of Tyler parks vandalized in last month, city looking for those responsible

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The park, located at 455 Shiloh Rd in Tyler, has been damaged by vandals and officials are...
PHOTOS: Vandals break pieces of all-accessible playground equipment at Southside Park
According to the FDA, when microorganisms become increasingly resistant to anti-microbial...
East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation
Award Winning Quilt
Nacogdoches native’s quilt wins blue ribbon at Houston Rodeo
UT Tyler Voter Poll
UT Tyler poll: 60% of Texas voters support school choice