‘Spring at the Silos’ kicks off 5th year at Magnolia, attracting thousands to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Spring has officially sprung at Magnolia, as thousands flock to the popular Waco market created by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines for ‘Spring at the Silos.’

“It’s an annual event we host every spring, just to welcome folks into Waco,” Jordy Barksdale, the director of brand experience at Magnolia, told KWTX. “It’s not only for our locals, who are visiting us and bringing their kids, and playing on the wiffle ball field, but also for folks who are visiting us from coast to coast.”

The free, two-weekend long event features live music, garden tours, food trucks and curated vendors, but this year brings some changes. In years past, the event would cause street closures near Magnolia to house the vendors.

“This year we decided not to close any of the roads,” Barksdale said. “We decided to have our vendors featured on our property.”

From the 10 vendors on site that hail locally from Waco as well as out of state, you’ll find everything from graphic designers, to jewelry makers, and even live painters, like Shealeen Louise, who traveled all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Just getting to sit here in the beautiful garden, paint and talk with people as they walk by, it’s just been so dreamy,” Louise, a floral painter, said of the event.

Louise, along with other artists, will be back again next weekend as ‘Spring at the Silos continues on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

“Whether or not they’re celebrating their birthdays, or anniversaries, or a lot of friendship reunions, we’re playing a role in people’s stories, and that’s pretty cool,” Barksdale said.

