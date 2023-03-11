Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Foggy and cloudy this morning, but skies turn partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only make it into the upper 60s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Today: Foggy and cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Fog possible early Sunday. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy/mostly cloudy, a few morning showers. Afternoon highs in the 60s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
This 10-inch pot is really heavy!
East Texas Kitchen Care: Hacks to bring your rusty cast iron back to life
Green Street Bridge in Longview
Vehicle collides with Green Street bridge in Longview
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 3-11-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-10-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips