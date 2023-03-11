Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Foggy and cloudy this morning, but skies turn partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only make it into the upper 60s, under mostly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

