LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about Project Prom happening today in Lufkin. This is an event put on by the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council. Anyone in need is able to come find the perfect prom dress at 711 N. Second Street in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Project Prom banner (KTRE)

