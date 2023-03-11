Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola County deputies injured after crash on Highway 315

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Panola County deputies have been injured in a crash on Highway 315 while responding to a loose livestock call.

On Saturday at about 2:13 p.m., two Panola County deputies were answering a loose livestock call on Highway 315 near FM 1971. The deputies located the cow and were waiting for traffic to clear, so they could make a U-turn, when their marked Tahoe was struck from behind by a pickup, according to a post by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

DPS, other deputies, Clayton VFD and Allegiance EMS responded to the scene. Both deputies were taken to UT Carthage by ambulance, and one deputy has since been airlifted to UT Tyler as a precaution, the post said. The occupants of the other vehicle were reportedly treated at the scene by the VFD and EMS.

The crash investigation will be conducted by the Texas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to control speed, the post said.

The sheriff’s office statement says, “We are thankful that the injuries weren’t more serious given the damage done to the vehicles.”

