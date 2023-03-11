Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Over 150 people clear warrants through Longview amnesty program

The warrant amnesty program is for anyone with outstanding Class C misdemeanors, which range from traffic violations to petty theft.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - So far this year, the Longview municipal court’s warranty amnesty program has seen close to 150 people clear out over 300 warrants.

The warrant amnesty program is for anyone with outstanding Class C misdemeanors, which range from traffic violations to petty theft.

“Last year, we had a total of about 280 people who went through the program and cleared nearly 500 warrants,” said Longview Municipal Court Supervisor Randy Ross. “We feel like we are on pace to match that this year, hopefully.”

The Longview amnesty program runs through April 30.

