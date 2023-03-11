Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Award Winning Quilt
Award Winning Quilt
According to the FDA, when microorganisms become increasingly resistant to anti-microbial...
East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation
UT Tyler Voter Poll
UT Tyler poll: 60% of Texas voters support school choice
An arrest affidavit sheds new light on the arrests of Payne Springs’ police chief and a police...
Affidavit: Payne Springs officers used informant to buy, sell drugs
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial