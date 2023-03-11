Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Boil water notice rescinded for Marion County’s Pine Harbor Subdivision

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice issued for the Pine Harbor Subdivision due to low pressure has now been rescinded.

This notice affects customers of the Pine Harbor Subdivision Public Water System. Normal operating water pressure levels have been restored and test results indicate that the water is safe to drink.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 11, 2023.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
This 10-inch pot is really heavy!
East Texas Kitchen Care: Hacks to bring your rusty cast iron back to life
Green Street Bridge in Longview
Vehicle collides with Green Street bridge in Longview
Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are...
Texas DPS issues warning discouraging travel to Mexico during spring break
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Latest News

Come find the perfect prom dress at 711 N. Second Street in Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m....
Prom Project in Lufkin offers free dresses to anyone in need
WebXtra: Project Prom in Lufkin offers free dresses to anyone in need
"It’s best for people to get married, stay married and have children — have lots of children,”...
East Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton discusses bill to introduce tax credit for ‘biblical family units’
Gas main break repaired, no longer affecting Lindale traffic