Boil water notice rescinded for Marion County’s Pine Harbor Subdivision

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice issued for the Pine Harbor Subdivision due to low pressure has now been rescinded.

This notice affects customers of the Pine Harbor Subdivision Public Water System. Normal operating water pressure levels have been restored and test results indicate that the water is safe to drink.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 11, 2023.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.