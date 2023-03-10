Youth baseball tournament honors Brazos Valley 9-year-old after losing battle with liver disease

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One College Station family is turning their heartbreak into a way to help Brazos Valley kids achieve their dreams through sports.

Laura and Brad Root lost their 9-year-old son, Easton, following complications with liver disease in September 2022. Now, they look back on memories of when Easton was his happiest.

“Easton was a sports nut. He loved all kinds of sports and he was especially talented in baseball. Ever since he could throw a ball in daycare, his daycare teacher said they thought he would be a professional player one day,” Laura said.

Even as Easton got sicker the summer before his passing, Brad said his son’s love for baseball never wavered.

“We would be in Texas Children’s on the liver floor and then literally the next day he would be out playing three or four baseball games,” Brad said.

But, since losing Easton, the Roots say the people who played alongside him, have been the ones to step up and push them to create a memorial baseball tournament.

“I think it was a shock to all of his teammates, coaches and friends. Because they didn’t realize, since he was such an active athlete, that he had any health issues,” Laura said. “A lot of people reached out wanting to know how they could honor him, what they could do for us. And so I feel like a lot of people are excited to be able to do this for him, honor him and give back.”

The Play For Easton nonprofit was created to raise money for baseball scholarships. This will ensure that any Brazos Valley kid who wants to participate, can. The fundraiser tournament is in partnership with RCI. The tournament will be held at Travis Baseball Fields in Bryan on May 15 and 16. Team sign-ups are open right now, for ages U9, U10, U11 and U12.

“We’ve really realized since he’s died is the impact that he had on so many people which inspired us to create this nonprofit in his name,” Laura said.

In addition to the tournament, the Roots teamed up with John’s Crazy Socks to design a custom pair in Easton’s memory. Proceeds for sock sales will go directly to Play For Easton. Donations can be made to the nonprofit directly on their website, playforeaston.org.

