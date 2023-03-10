Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping

Jimmy Rich, 60,
Jimmy Rich, 60,(McLennan County)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been charged with attempted kidnapping Friday afternoon.

Jimmy Rich, 60, faces charges of attempted kidnapping and is being held in the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police Department officers responded to a call at 12:04 p.m. Mar. 10 to a business near the 4600 Block of Franklin Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned Rich was talking to a 10-year-old girl to who he asked the child if she would like to come to his car and see his cat and if she would be interested in buying the animal.

According to police, Rich tried to grab the child’s hand, but the child immediately refused, and a manager of the store saw the interaction and called Waco PD.

Rich left the business, and while officers were en route, the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Rich in the 500 Block of Town Oaks Dr. as the Marshal Service had a non-related warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

The Waco Police Department will add an additional charge of attempted kidnapping regarding this incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

