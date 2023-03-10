Troup Highway near Shiloh Road in Tyler closed due to possible gas leak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 1:20 p.m., all southbound lanes of Troup Highway near Shiloh Road have been closed due to a possible gas leak.

The 5000 block of Troup Highway is affected, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Shiloh Road, and northbound lanes are still open at this time. Tyler Police and Tyler Fire are on scene and in the roadway.

Please avoid this area if possible and take alternate routes.

