Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Troup Highway near Shiloh Road in Tyler closed due to possible gas leak

Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking(Storyblocks.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 1:20 p.m., all southbound lanes of Troup Highway near Shiloh Road have been closed due to a possible gas leak.

The 5000 block of Troup Highway is affected, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

Traffic is being diverted onto Shiloh Road, and northbound lanes are still open at this time. Tyler Police and Tyler Fire are on scene and in the roadway.

Please avoid this area if possible and take alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
Rusk County road reopened following wreck, soap spill
Water pressure may be affected in nearby areas.
Road closed in Gladewater for repairs