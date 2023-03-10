Traffic Alert: Portion of Troup Highway closed due to gas leak repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes in the area of Troup Highway and Shiloh Road due to repair crews working on a gas leak.

According to the Tyler Police Department, as of 2:30pm all north and southbound lanes of Troup Highway are closed. Southbound traffic on Troup Highway is being diverted down Shiloh Rd. Northbound traffic is closed near the entrance of Trane in the 6200 block of Troup Highway.

Crews are on scene to repair the gas leak which they expect to take approximately 3 hours. Officers and repair crews are in the roadway. Avoid this area if at all possible.

