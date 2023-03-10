Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man held on $150k bond on kidnapping woman for years

By KTRK STAFF
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for four years inside a mobile home.

Abraham Segura, 42, is facing kidnapping charges and is being held at the Harris County jail on a $150, 000 bond.

“I would like to defend myself because the story is like one side,” said Segura during his first court appearance Thursday.

The hearing officer then had to explain the setting was not the right setting for his defense. Probable cause was already found as the state laid out the allegations.

During the hearing, the state stated the exits of the trailer were blocked as well as burglar bars on the window and three handguns were found.

In trying to gain entry, firefighters had to use power tools to cut through the bars “after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.”

According to court records, Segura kidnapped the victim, held her in the trailer and then threatened to kill her.

While multiple cameras are mounted on the home, it is unclear how the woman was able to get away.

Segura, a barber and tattoo artist, was in disagreement with the claims and asked more than once if he could tell his side.

Instead, he got a court-appointed attorney, a $150,000 bond and house arrest if he’s able to post it.

Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV via CNN NEWSOURCE. All Rights Reserved.

