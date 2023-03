RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The 911 system in Rusk County is currently not operational.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has been notified by Frontier Communications that a fiber optic line has been cut, preventing authorities from receiving 911 calls, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

A notice will be posted when 911 is functioning again.

