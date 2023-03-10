Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds

Jessica David
Jessica David(Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested following an investigation.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers in February began investigating Jessica David, 38, for suspected actions involving possible theft. The investigation is ongoing, but at present investigators believe that over the course of three years David misappropriated inmate funds for personal use.

David has been charged with theft by a public servant, a second-degree felony, and placed in the Polk County Jail.

