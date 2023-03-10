Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible overnight. Ending early morning hours.
More showers/thunderstorms possible overnight tonight, ending during the morning hours.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the night tonight, but the area of storms will slowly push south and east as the night progresses. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern ½ of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (5% chance for significant severe weather), through the night tonight. Some gusty winds and some pockets of hail will be possible in the stronger storms Rainfall totals of .25″ to an inch are possible. A few locations may see a bit more in the heavier thunderstorms. The cold front will move through the area overnight as well, allowing these storms to form. As we head into the morning hours on Friday, a few showers may continue over the southeastern sections of East Texas for a few hours, then move out. Cooler temperatures are likely for tomorrow, then a warm front passes through on Saturday, warming us up once again, but only for 1 day. Another, fairly quiet, cold front moves through Sunday morning. Just a few showers are even possible with this front. Chilly mornings and cooler afternoons are likely Monday through Wednesday of next week. Skies should be sunny to partly cloudy during this time period. More clouds and warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday of next week. Stay Weather Alert tonight.

