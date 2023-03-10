Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday after a shooting at a car wash.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a car wash near Timpson Quick Stop. According to witness testimony, Michael Barbee, 56, fired shots at two individuals, at which point a bystander was struck. Barbee and the victim left the scene before deputies arrived.

The shooting victim was located in Carthage around 10 p.m. and subsequently interviewed about the incident. Upon learning of Barbee’s whereabouts, investigators then contacted the Nacogdoches Police Department who then located the suspect at a gas station and detained him until Shelby County investigators arrived.

Barbee was then arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail where he is being held on bonds totaling $150,000.

Sheriff Windham said the victim who sustained the gunshot wound was not critically injured.

