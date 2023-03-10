Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Nacogdoches man arrested in connection with Shelby County car wash shooting

Man arrested after shooting at Timpson car wash.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday after a shooting at a car wash.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a car wash near Timpson Quick Stop. According to witness testimony, Michael Barbee, 56, fired shots at two individuals, at which point a bystander was struck. Barbee and the victim left the scene before deputies arrived.

The shooting victim was located in Carthage around 10 p.m. and subsequently interviewed about the incident. Upon learning of Barbee’s whereabouts, investigators then contacted the Nacogdoches Police Department who then located the suspect at a gas station and detained him until Shelby County investigators arrived.

Barbee was then arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail where he is being held on bonds totaling $150,000.

Sheriff Windham said the victim who sustained the gunshot wound was not critically injured.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Nacogdoches man arrested following Timpson car wash shooting
Nacogdoches man arrested following Timpson car wash shooting
An FDA regulation, set to go into effect in June, is not a welcome change for some East Texas...
East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation
An FDA regulation, set to go into effect in June, is not a welcome change for some East Texas...
WebXtra: East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation