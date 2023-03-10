Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin students rally behind the girls powerlifting team

WebXtra: Lufkin High School powerlifter hopes to break state record
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Students gathered in the hallways at Lufkin High School this afternoon to cheer on and wish good luck to the girls powerlifting team, who are bound for a state meet next Saturday in Frisco.

We were able to catch up with the boys’ Head Powerlifting Coach Jeff Cook, and here’s what he had to say about the girls.

“This will be the girls, our three girls, and they’ve really competed well all year,” he said. “Jessica Hadnot, Emma Walker, and then those two girls, they’ve really competed really good, and then you got Hannah Spike, and she’s new to it, and she’s come in and done really well the first year.”

It should be noted that this is the first time a Lufkin High School girl has gone to state since 2000. That’s why the student body and its faculty are showing their purple pride for Hannah, Emma and Jessica as they head out for the state powerlifting meet.

