Longview man accused of downloading child pornography

Jason Donald Fitch
Jason Donald Fitch(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested after authorities say he was in possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit a warrant was executed by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to search the home of, Jason Donald Fitch, 42, on Tuesday. During the course of the search, investigators said they looked at Fitch’s personal cell phone, which allegedly revealed several videos depicting child pornography.

During an interview with investigators, Fitch allegedly admitted to downloading the videos.

Fitch was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of possession of child pornography with a $5,000 bond.

