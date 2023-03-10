Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview City Council appoints new judge and city attorney

Longview
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council passed a motion appointing Terry Jackson as the judge of the City of Longview’s municipal court and Robert Ray as the city attorney.

Judge Terry Jackson started his career as a police officer in Longview 40 years ago and went on to study law after.

“I am so honored that the mayor and council put their trust and confidence in me to do the job. I just hope that I will be able to do what they allow me to do here to be the judge,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he is the longest-serving prosecutor in Longview, with a career of 25 years.

“I talked earlier today with the chief clerk, and he had a good idea of what’s most important, and that’s to see that justice is done and to see it’s done expeditiously, and I thought that was pretty profound,” said Jackson.

Robert Ray is replacing the former city attorney, who served in this position for 23 years, while Ray served as the assistant city attorney.

“I am so honored that the mayor and council had put their trust and confidence in me to do this job. I hope to bring some local perspective to this position and see what I can do to address the needs of the council,” said Ray.

