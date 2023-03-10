Lindale man accused of setting fire to own apartment

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police have arrested a man who they say assaulted a police officer and fireman after he set fire to his own apartment Friday morning.

Michael Gilmore, 60, was arrested Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. at a Lindale apartment building, according to Lindale Police Captain Brent Chambers. A neighbor had alerted the authorities of smoke coming from Gilmore’s apartment, prompting the Lindale police and fire departments to respond.

Gilmore had allegedly set fire to his own apartment and barricaded himself inside; upon forced entry, a police officer and fireman were assaulted while attempting to arrest the subject, according to Lindale authorities.

According to Chambers, Gilmore had admitted himself to a hospital for mental health concerns, fearing himself unstable. He was discovered missing by hospital staff not long before the arson incident.

Gilmore was charged with arson, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault on a public servant. He was booked into the Smith County jail.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.