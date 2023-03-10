Kitchen Pickin’: LOL @ LOL (the weird and wacky episode)

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff goes for the weird and wacky, Devyn shares LOL info, and Mama Steph throws it back to metal lunchboxes.

Steven Raichlen grilling cookbook

This is Jeff's second book by this author. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: It’s been around 15 years since I bought a big book by Steven Raichlen. I was looking for a big grilling cookbook to take on different kinds of recipes and for some reason I landed on that one. I got this new book at an estate sales. I really love the different and exotic recipes in the first book and am looking forward to tackling some new recipes.

Steph: Devyn and I are looking forward to partaking in some of the food you make with this! The cookbook looks amazing; great recipes inside, and its in perfect condition, though if you start using it, that won’t last long. The very best cookbooks look messy and bedraggled.

Banana split bowls

Jeff at first thought these were jalapeno-shaped. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Mrs. Awtrey was obsessed with these. We got them at a fundraiser sale, where they tell you to pick what you want and make a donation. It’s sales like these where I like to take chances, because the risk is really small. So we picked up around 20-30 of these. We didn’t have a clue what they were and I thought they looked like Jalapeno peppers. But someone at the sale said they were for banana splits and suddenly it made sense.

Steph: I love these little banana split dishes! I would love to have had them when my boys were little. They’d have had fun eating from these. I love Devyn’s idea of a teacher using them.

Christmas platters

Mrs. Awtrey was excited to get these. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: These are around 15 years old and in great condition. The owner had a stack of about 20 and he just wanted around two dollars for them, so we’re giving them a shot. It looks like they came from Hobby Lobby.

Steph: I like these metal trays. They can be used to decorate with, to serve food on, as the base for a gift, and more. Lots of creative ways to use them.

Diet Coke keychain

This screams vintage. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This was in an estate sale. I’ve gotten to love looking at junk draw and garage stuff at estate sales. There can be some hidden treasures. I don’t think this ended up being one, but it’s really cool and obviously from the 80s.

Steph: This is another of your finds that took me right back to the ‘80s. I remember seeing these around, as well as other brands of various food and drink items, in the form of keychains. They were fun! This one may not have been used. It doesn’t look beat up at all.

LOL lunch bag

Jeff's daughter found this. It's really clean. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: What is LOL and why’s it called LOL? I want to know why but I’m too old and cranky to find out myself. Devyn Shea informed us they’re toys that come out of eggs. The element of surprise is all the rage these days. But this lunch bag is in really good shape and I’m sure will make a little girl very happy.

Steph: Jeff and I are too far removed from little children to have known what these characters are. (His children are teenagers and mine are in their late 20s.) Thankfully, Devyn filled us in, and they sounded like a lot of fun! If I ever have a granddaughter I’ll have to learn more about the LOL toy world. This lunchbox is really cute and in excellent condition. I bet it’s going to be a popular item if posted on eBay. Below, I posted a picture of the metal lunch box I had in my early elementary school years in the late 1970s, as we discussed during the show: The Partridge Family!

I found this one in an antique shop one day. I didn’t buy it, but had to take a picture of it for the memory.

This is the kind of lunch box Mama Steph was describing during the show. She had one just like it in the late '70s, made of metal and with a thermos inside. (East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

