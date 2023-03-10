Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore beats Blinn in quarter finals

There were legends in the making Thursday night in the quarter final round of the men’s portion of the Region XIV Tournament.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There were legends in the making Thursday night in the quarter final round of the men’s portion of the Region XIV Tournament.

A highly anticipated matchup took place between Kilgore and Blinn, with the Pirates on a streak of 10 wins.

Kilgore came out strong: Daveon Thomas let it fly. On the other end, Blinn’s Elijah Elliott never had a chance. Terrance Dixon said, “Not here, fella!”

Blinn made a fast break with Marco Foster, and with the heave Damon Watson kept his balance.

Blinn was up at the half, 30-23, but Kilgore advanced with a final score of 64-62.

