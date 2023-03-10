Kilgore beats Blinn in quarter finals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There were legends in the making Thursday night in the quarter final round of the men’s portion of the Region XIV Tournament.

A highly anticipated matchup took place between Kilgore and Blinn, with the Pirates on a streak of 10 wins.

Kilgore came out strong: Daveon Thomas let it fly. On the other end, Blinn’s Elijah Elliott never had a chance. Terrance Dixon said, “Not here, fella!”

Blinn made a fast break with Marco Foster, and with the heave Damon Watson kept his balance.

Blinn was up at the half, 30-23, but Kilgore advanced with a final score of 64-62.

