Judson Fire Department battles trailer fire

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Judson Fire Department responded to a burning trailer on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the Bella Terra subdivision off Tryon Road at around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a trailer engulfed in flames. They contained the fire and put it out in about 10 minutes. The enclosed trailer contained lawn care equipment. Workers say they were able to get a couple gas cans out of the trailer before it became fully involved. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

