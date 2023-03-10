Judson Fire Department battles trailer fire

JUDSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Judson Fire Department responded to a burning trailer on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the Bella Terra subdivision off Tryon Road at around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a trailer engulfed in flames. They contained the fire and put it out in about 10 minutes. The enclosed trailer contained lawn care equipment. Workers say they were able to get a couple gas cans out of the trailer before it became fully involved. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

