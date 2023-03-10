Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Rain ends early, some clearing by afternoon

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The cold front continues to push through East Texas this morning with a few lingering showers.  The rain will be ending by late morning, but it may take until late afternoon to clear out the clouds.  Expect a cooler day today with temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon.  Winds turn from the south and southeast tonight and tomorrow, causing a quick warm-up into the mid 70s Saturday.  Then, another cold front arrives Sunday with a slight chance for rain and another cool down that will last into next week.  A mix of clouds and sun for the first half of next week with temperatures staying cool through Tuesday and warming some by midweek.

