Friday’s Weather: Rain ends early, some clearing by afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The cold front continues to push through East Texas this morning with a few lingering showers. The rain will be ending by late morning, but it may take until late afternoon to clear out the clouds. Expect a cooler day today with temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds turn from the south and southeast tonight and tomorrow, causing a quick warm-up into the mid 70s Saturday. Then, another cold front arrives Sunday with a slight chance for rain and another cool down that will last into next week. A mix of clouds and sun for the first half of next week with temperatures staying cool through Tuesday and warming some by midweek.

