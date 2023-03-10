Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Cloudy and cool tonight. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon! A few storms possible Saturday night.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a much cooler and cloudy day as a cold front passed through late last night. Clouds will stick around tonight but skies will remain dry as temps slowly fall into the middle 50s by Saturday morning. We’ll see some decent breaks in the cloud cover tomorrow leading to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunshine, in tandem with some stout south winds, will lead to a much warmer day tomorrow as highs range from the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday evening and spotty rain chances return to ETX by Saturday night as yet another cold front races through. There will be a limited amount of moisture this time around, so only a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible. Sunday will trend cooler once again thanks to the quick moving cold front, with most only warming into the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Next week will be quiet for the most part so although expect a fair mix of sun and clouds pretty much each afternoon through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be mild in the lower to middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday, but will warm back into the lower 70s by Wednesday thanks to the return of some stout southerly winds. Yet another cold front is on the table for next Friday, leading to a cooler end to the work week as well as higher rain chances throughout the day. Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins THIS Sunday at 2AM. This means we will spring forward by one hour from 2AM to 3AM, so be sure to set those close forward by one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

