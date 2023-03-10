East Texas ranchers question FDA antibiotic regulation

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An FDA regulation, set to go into effect in June, is not a welcome change for some East Texas ranchers.

As part of the Food and Drug Administration’s five-year plan to support veterinary antimicrobial stewardship, over-the-counter sales of livestock antibiotics will be by prescription only.

The FDA’s reasoning is that there is antibiotic resistance in humans due to overuse of antibiotics.

The FDA hopes this plan will keep this from happening in our food supply.

Gregg County Rancher Buck Birdsong talks about his concerns with the change.

