Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Construction continues on new building, exhibit at Bush Library & Museum

The new building and exhibit are expected to be completed in June of 2024 around the time that would have been President Bush’s 100th Birthday.
The story of President George H.W. Bush is continuing to be told around Aggieland.
The story of President George H.W. Bush is continuing to be told around Aggieland.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The story of President George H.W. Bush is continuing to be told around Aggieland.

The Bush Presidential Library & Museum is constructing a new building that will feature the Union Pacific 4141 locomotive, which took President Bush to his final resting place.

Along with the train, the new building and exhibit will feature a new restaurant and the Marine One helicopter that was used during his presidency.

Visitors that frequent the Bush Library & Museum like Kevin Troller are excited to see it continue to grow.

“All too often you’ll see a museum or library will go in and whatever is there at the beginning that’s how it stays for decades and decades. I’m thrilled that we have the opportunity to expand,” said Troller.

Volunteers also think that the new addition is going to track many more visitors and will give them the opportunity to share more about President Bush’s life.

“The fact that we get to share the story of George Bush and Barbara is a mission that we love,” said volunteer Gerry Hince.

The new building and exhibit are expected to be completed in June of 2024 around the time that would have been President Bush’s 100th Birthday.

Next month there will be a 25th-year celebration for the public and later this summer there will be a new exhibit on the history of Aggie football.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting

Latest News

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speaks at Grace Community School's Upper Campus.
Gov. Abbott touts school choice at Tyler private school
CAST IRON AUCTION
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
The trip lasts from March 13 through March 18.
UT Tyler students head to Costa Rica for service project
ABBOTT AT GRACE
Gov. Abbott touts school choice at Tyler private school