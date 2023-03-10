Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Marion County’s Pine Harbor Subdivision

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Pine Harbor Subdivision public water system due to low pressure.

Water pressure has been restored and bacteriological samples will be collected as conditions improve, but water for consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) should be boiled prior to use.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a rescind notice similar to this one.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.

