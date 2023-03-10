ABC Auto Parts furnace catches fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An ABC Auto parts store’s furnace caught fire in Longview Friday morning.

Captain Marcus Delaney of Longview Fire Department said the fire occurred in a furnace which “bakes and cleans auto parts.” Something inside the furnace ignited while it was in use, according to Delaney.

The fire department was able to contain the fire to the cleaning oven, and no structural damage or injuries were reported.

Cotton Street was shut down at High Street by the fire department for about an hour in order to stage equipment, and the scene is now cleared

ABC Auto fire (KLTV Staff)

