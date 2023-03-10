Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

ABC Auto Parts furnace catches fire in Longview

An ABC Auto parts store’s furnace caught fire in Longview Friday morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An ABC Auto parts store’s furnace caught fire in Longview Friday morning.

Captain Marcus Delaney of Longview Fire Department said the fire occurred in a furnace which “bakes and cleans auto parts.” Something inside the furnace ignited while it was in use, according to Delaney.

The fire department was able to contain the fire to the cleaning oven, and no structural damage or injuries were reported.

Cotton Street was shut down at High Street by the fire department for about an hour in order to stage equipment, and the scene is now cleared

ABC Auto fire
ABC Auto fire(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Wallace said the child was not harmed, but the mother’s boyfriend, Charles Estep, 50, has been...
Girl who was subject of Amber Alert found; suspect in custody
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
1 killed in Longview apartment fire
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

An ABC Auto parts store’s furnace caught fire in Longview Friday morning.
ABC Auto Parts furnace fire
Jessica David
Polk County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested in connection with theft of funds
Longview Fire Department responds to auto parts store fire
ABC Auto on fire in Longview
Judge Terry Jackson
Longview City Council appoints new judge and city attorney