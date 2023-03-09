Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Shelter simulation event emphasizes need for Red Cross volunteers

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Nicki Capaldo about their need for volunteers.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Red Cross Disaster Program hosted a shelter simulation event at the Longview Fire Department training center Thursday to demonstrate their duties to the public, and hopefully recruit more volunteers.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with East Texas Red Cross Manager Nicki Capaldo about their need for volunteers.

The East Texas chapter of Red Cross is spread across six counties, Capaldo said, and they only have about six volunteers to cover that area.

Capaldo said the volunteers respond to all types of emergencies, and they hope for more recruits to help them do so.

