WebXtra: City of Hawkins seeking information for police officer memorial

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Efforts by one East Texas city to create a police officers memorial have hit a snag as city officials are work to find family members for one of their fallen officers.

The City of Hawkins and its Chamber of Commerce are working on the design and construction of a police officers memorial to honor two officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Officer Rachiel Bailey died on-duty in 1965, and Officer Lucas Whatley died on-duty in 1959. In an eerie coincidence, both were killed in traffic accidents at almost the identical spot along Highway 80 on the west side of Hawkins.

While family members and memorabilia for Officer Bailey have been found, the same can not be said of Officer Whatley. No family members can be found, not even a photograph of the officer.

Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard talks about how they need help in finding any family member of the officer to include his information on the memorial.

