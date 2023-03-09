WebXtra: Apache Belles to perform in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles will be traveling to Dublin, Ireland for the second time since 2000.

They will be performing in the St. Patrick’s Day parade, conduct dance workshops, and take Irish dancing lessons. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the director of the Belles and two team members before they leave on March 12.

