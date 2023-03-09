Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Apache Belles to perform in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade

The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles will be traveling to Dublin, Ireland for the second time since 2000.
By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles will be traveling to Dublin, Ireland for the second time since 2000.

They will be performing in the St. Patrick’s Day parade, conduct dance workshops, and take Irish dancing lessons. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the director of the Belles and two team members before they leave on March 12.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store
2 arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County

Latest News

Nourse received a plaque for her dedication and years of service.
83-year-old has served Meals on Wheels for 40 years
WebXtra: Apache Belles to perform in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade
Apache Belles to perform at St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin
WebXtra: Shelter simulation event emphasizes need for Red Cross volunteers
WebXtra: Shelter simulation event emphasizes need for Red Cross volunteers
Gregg County Ag Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis
WebXtra: Experts offer tips to manage allergies during pollen season