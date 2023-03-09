Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

UT Tyler named ‘military friendly’ university

Supporting about 650 military-affiliated students, the UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center provides a full spectrum of individualized support.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler has earned the 2023-24 Silver Military Friendly School designation. A Silver designation means that UT Tyler is within the top 20% of participating schools in the Tier 2 Research Institutions Category.

“Just a momentous occasion for us both as an institution and an office to be able to say we’ve grown in our support for our military affiliated student population and this is a first step for us, its a fairly big step, but we continue to grow and we look forward to growing even more next year,” Coby Dillard, director of Military and Veterans Affairs at UT Tyler said.

Supporting about 650 military-affiliated students, the UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center provides a full spectrum of individualized, relationship-centered support and advocacy for its student population.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting

Latest News

Cast iron collection
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speaks at Grace Community School's Upper Campus.
Gov. Abbott touts school choice at Tyler private school
CAST IRON AUCTION
Cast iron collection auctioned off in Nacogdoches
The trip lasts from March 13 through March 18.
UT Tyler students head to Costa Rica for service project
ABBOTT AT GRACE
Gov. Abbott touts school choice at Tyler private school