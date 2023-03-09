UT Tyler named ‘military friendly’ university

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler has earned the 2023-24 Silver Military Friendly School designation. A Silver designation means that UT Tyler is within the top 20% of participating schools in the Tier 2 Research Institutions Category.

“Just a momentous occasion for us both as an institution and an office to be able to say we’ve grown in our support for our military affiliated student population and this is a first step for us, its a fairly big step, but we continue to grow and we look forward to growing even more next year,” Coby Dillard, director of Military and Veterans Affairs at UT Tyler said.

Supporting about 650 military-affiliated students, the UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center provides a full spectrum of individualized, relationship-centered support and advocacy for its student population.

