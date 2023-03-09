Upshur County Sheriff’s Office completes new firing range

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has completed the construction of their new firing range.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke to Sheriff Larry Webb about the process, which Webb said lasted about a year.

“We’re still going to be adding some more targets and things of that nature out here, and to continue to improve on the facility itself with minor maintenance and stuff like that,” Webb said. “As a general, the facility is complete.”

The new range will be available to all law enforcement agencies in Upshur County according to the sheriff’s office.

