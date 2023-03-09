Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals defeat the Lady Dragons of Paris despite early woes

TRINITY, Texas (KLTV) - The traditional powerhouse Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals was able to overcome the difficult Lady Dragons of Paris despite their cold shooting early in the game.

It was a slow start for both teams but eventually the Lady Cardinals were able to get ahead when Kaila Kelly found Pashonnay Johnson for a one point lead. The cardinals took advantage of some Lady Dragon turnovers and turned them into points with the help of Johnson.

Abby Carter’s acrobatic shot helped the Lady Dragons regain the lead but they did not do enough to hold on to it, the Lady Cardinals win 60-49.

