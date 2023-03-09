Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals basketball coach reacts to win against Lady Dragons of Paris

TVCC coach speaks about win over Paris
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lady Cardinals had a cold first quarter in the shooting department but caught heat in the end to take down Paris.

“We were wide open and yes we were smoking. The layups, the bunnies, the jump shots, everything.” said coach Precious Ivy.

“Anytime we can keep a team under 50 points I think that’s a good job. Hopefully the ball bounces a little different on Friday.”

