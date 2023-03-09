Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC Lady Apaches fall against Kilgore in the Region XIV tournament

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although the TJC Lady Apaches swept Kilgore during the regular season things didn’t go their way this time in their matchup in Region XIV tournament.

Lillian Jackson and Atria Dumas worked hard early to give the Lady Apaches a small lead. The Lady Rangers defense trying their best to hold Kiara Bennett but they couldn’t, Bennet punishes them and drops a three pointer.

The winner of this matchup advances to the next game against the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals after they defeated the Lady Dragons of Paris.

Kilgore’s Aaliyah Davis gets the ball rolling for the Lady Rangers at they worked their way to a 10 point lead by the half.

Apache Ladies lose to Kilgore 83-70.

