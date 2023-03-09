Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating runaway teen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Latravion Dewberry, 15, reportedly ran away from his residence on Feb. 19. He is described as a black male with black hair, brown eyes, stands 5′09″ and weighs 145 lbs. Latravion was involved in an incident where he was shot multiple times in December and is still healing from his injuries.

It is unknown where Latravion went, but he does have ties to the immediate Tyler area. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Latravion Dewberry, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age who has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor.

