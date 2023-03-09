Shelter simulation event emphasizes need for Red Cross volunteers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Cross of East Texas put together a mock simulation of a temporary shelter today in Longview.

It was to let the general public see just what would be set up for people who experienced a disaster. The Red Cross wants people to know they are ready at a moment’s notice and can take advantage of any interior open space. Area fire officials were there to field questions and interact with other entities, but there was also another reason for the setup.

“We are in dire need of volunteers to help us service our community since we’re on call 24/7 and respond to natural disasters as well as man-made disasters. So, we help our community, and we’re just trying to tell people what we do here -- show them what we’re about and get some extra hands in the pot,” said Nicki Capaldo, disaster program manager for the Red Cross of East Texas.

If you’d like to volunteer for the American Red Cross, you can call their office or click here.

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Nicki Capaldo about their need for volunteers.

