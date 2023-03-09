SFA Lady Jacks favored to win WAC tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After defeating the Sam Houston Lady Bearkats 71-56 in Wednesday’s first round of the WAC Tournament, the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks are now ranked number one, meaning they are favored to win the tournament.

This should come as no surprise, SFA shooting guard, Angel Scott, told us just before they left for the tournament in Vegas.

“Feeling great going into Vegas,” she said. “We feel really good and have been hitting some really big shots.”

Scott went on to say, “We’re excited. We had some losses in the regular season that we should have won, but we still had an amazing season and know that we can go and beat anyone in the tournament, and we’re planning to do that.”

The Lady Jacks will now go up against California Baptist Friday afternoon at 2 pm. Each team has both won and lost to each other in the two times they faced off in regular season. This paints a picture for an epic battle coming up, and the way the Lady Jacks have been playing, you may see something special from them as the tournament continues.

