Rusk County road reopened following wreck, soap spill

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have been dispatched to a reported major vehicle crash at the SH 259 and FM 850 in Rusk County that ended with one vehicle leaking an unknown white substance onto the roadway.

According to authorities the vehicle leaking was a tanker truck that collided with another vehicle that reportedly overturned.

At 8:50 a.m., authorities identified the spilled substance as soap. Rusk County announced the reopening of the road at 9:42 a.m.

