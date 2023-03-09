Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Rusk County road reopened following wreck, soap spill

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have been dispatched to a reported major vehicle crash at the SH 259 and FM 850 in Rusk County that ended with one vehicle leaking an unknown white substance onto the roadway.

According to authorities the vehicle leaking was a tanker truck that collided with another vehicle that reportedly overturned.

At 8:50 a.m., authorities identified the spilled substance as soap. Rusk County announced the reopening of the road at 9:42 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne Springs Officer Jonathan Hutchison, left, and Payne Springs Police Chief April Meadows.
Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges
Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Carson Bottoms
Longview man accused of guiding illegal hunts, selling poached meat
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting

Latest News

A pickup and trailer overturned on Highway 59 in Angelina County.
Truck, trailer crash leaves 1 injured in Angelina County
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Water pressure may be affected in nearby areas.
Road closed in Gladewater for repairs
A Marshall man was involved with a collision with a car while riding a bicycle on Sunday.
Marshall cyclist killed in collision with car