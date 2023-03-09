Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Payne Springs police chief, officer arrested on drug charges

Jonathan Hutchison
Jonathan Hutchison(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs’ police chief and a police officer have been arrested.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison, 40, were arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday morning at their respective houses in Mabank.

Hillhouse said his office had received information that Meadows and Hutchison had been dealing drugs previously seized by the Payne Springs Police Department. When deputies executed search warrants at the homes of Meadows and Hutchison, controlled substances were found. An additional search warrant was executed at the impound yard of the police department.

Meadows and Hutchinson have each been arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering. Hutchison’s bond amounts are $1.5 million each.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after falling out of convertible near Alba
Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Rashandra Godfrey
Affidavit: Longview woman threw pipe at victim before deadly Waffle House shooting
2 arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase in Rusk County
The two suspects
2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store

Latest News

Grave marker for Officer Lucas E. Whatley
WebXtra: City of Hawkins seeking information for police officer memorial
Grave marker for Officer Lucas E. Whatley
WebXtra: City of Hawkins seeking information for police officer memorial
Nourse received a plaque for her dedication and years of service.
83-year-old has served Meals on Wheels for 40 years
WebXtra: Apache Belles to perform in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade
WebXtra: Apache Belles to perform in Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade