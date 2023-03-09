Panola Ladies Head Coach on Big Win in Region XIV Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Panola Fillies defeated the Angelina Lady Roadrunners Wednesday in the first round of the Region XIV tournament. Fillies head coach Chelsea Hudson spoke to East Texas Sports following the game.

“We got it done,” she said. “We got it done, big kudos to Byron and his program. A great great program, so kudos to his squad just shout out to my kids for just making a gritty gritty run at it today and getting it done.

And with that win the Fillies now set their sights on Blinn.

She added, “So now we refocus, travel home, eat good, practice tomorrow and we and we back back on Friday against a really good ball club and Blinn.”

